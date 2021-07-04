Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.