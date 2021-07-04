Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stake Increased by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Bally’s makes up 0.5% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -218.41 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

