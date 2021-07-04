Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.