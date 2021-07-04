Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.53 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 687.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

