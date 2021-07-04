Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.65 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.