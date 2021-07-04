Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

