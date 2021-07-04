Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,768 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,254,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,653,305 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

