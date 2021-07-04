Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Targa Resources worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

