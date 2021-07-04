Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,578 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Stamps.com worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.