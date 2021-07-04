Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $38,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

FIX stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

