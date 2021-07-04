Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

