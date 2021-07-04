Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,894 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

