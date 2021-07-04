Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,540 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 229,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,986,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.95 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

