BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $41,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $14,161,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

