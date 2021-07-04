Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

