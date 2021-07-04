Barclays PLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.