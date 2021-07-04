Barclays PLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 859.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $374.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.36. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.58 and a 12-month high of $374.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

