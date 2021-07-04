Barclays PLC Increases Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stepan by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32. Stepan has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

