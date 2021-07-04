Barclays PLC Purchases 17,657 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $12,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $69.96 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

