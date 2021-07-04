Barclays PLC Purchases 3,167 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cannae by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $35.14 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

