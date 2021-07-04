Barclays PLC Purchases 910 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

NYSE:ARES opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

