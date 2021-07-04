Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $453.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.