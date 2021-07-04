Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

B opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

