Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $32.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,126,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $121,198,000 after acquiring an additional 454,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,721,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

