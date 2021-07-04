Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

