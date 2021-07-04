Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

