BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 557.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $661.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

