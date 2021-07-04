Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

