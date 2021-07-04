Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BELFA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

