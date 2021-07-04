Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

