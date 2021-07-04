Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.