Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

