Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

