Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $893.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $894.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

