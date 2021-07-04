Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,158 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

