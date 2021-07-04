Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 10,903 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,657,000. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $77.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

