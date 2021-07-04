Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 59,555 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,555 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.