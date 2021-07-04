Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.