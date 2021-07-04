Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000.

VOO opened at $398.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

