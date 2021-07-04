Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

