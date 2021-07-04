Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

NYSE NSC opened at $270.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.