Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 70,081 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70,081.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $8,915,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.66 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

