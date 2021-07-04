Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,433.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $565.21 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.