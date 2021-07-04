Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

