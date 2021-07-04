Berenberg Bank Upgrades Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Buy

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Informa has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.