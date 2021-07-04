BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,202.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BRRGF opened at $3.50 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

