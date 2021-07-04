Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 5,079,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,990 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of XPeng worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 67.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $43.74. 17,694,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,022,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.