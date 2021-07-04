Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $31.46 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,460,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,930,624 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $184.70. 764,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,233. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

