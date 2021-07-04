Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

