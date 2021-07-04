Bessemer Group Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

BXP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

